Carbon Check Achieves Historic Accreditation Under UN's Paris Agreement

Carbon Check (India) has marked a groundbreaking achievement as it becomes the first globally recognized Designated Operational Entity (DOE) accredited under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement. This accreditation highlights Carbon Check's pivotal role in the carbon markets, enabling it to validate and verify emission reduction projects internationally.

Amit Anand, CEO of Carbon Check, expressed immense pride in this milestone, which not only cements the company's position but also reinforces India's global leadership in climate action. Anand emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining high standards in carbon credit validation and verification, ensuring transparency and integrity worldwide.

With this recognition, Carbon Check will significantly contribute to enhancing market integrity, advancing credible climate finance, and accelerating global decarbonization efforts. This milestone aligns with India's advocacy for effective carbon markets and strengthens its position in climate governance.

