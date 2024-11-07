Left Menu

Mount Fuji Regains Snowcap After 130-Year Record Delay

Mount Fuji regained its iconic snowcap after the slowest snowfall in 130 years, according to the meteorological agency. The snowcap, forming on October 5 this year, marked the latest formation since 1894. Warm weather and high temperatures led to delayed snowfall, raising concerns among observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's iconic Mount Fuji finally regained its snowcap on Thursday, setting a record for the slowest snowfall in 130 years, according to the meteorological agency.

The landmark snowcap formed on October 5, making it the latest since 1894. Met officials observed some snow near the 3,776-meter summit, they reported. The 'first snowfall' is noted when snow or solid precipitation covers part of the mountain, visible from the observatory post-summer.

Recent delays in snowfall remain unexplained, notes Mamoru Matsumoto from the Kofu observatory office. Unusually warm weather prevented October's rainfall from becoming snow, as peak temperatures hit a record 1.6°C, significantly higher than the usual -2°C. Japan's hottest summer further spiked average national temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

