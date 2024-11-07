SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms expected to impact Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga on Thursday. The warning includes southern Gauteng and southern Mpumalanga, with thunderstorms forecasted to start developing in the late afternoon and moving northward through the evening. The SAWS warns of scattered rainfall ranging from 15mm to 25mm, with some areas potentially experiencing heavy downpours of up to 40mm.

Due to these conditions, SAWS has cautioned that the intense rainfall could lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, roads, and informal settlements. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution, reduce speed, and maintain safe following distances, especially in flood-prone zones.

SAWS Advises Preparedness as Weather Patterns Intensify

With changing weather patterns and an increase in severe weather events, SAWS has emphasized the importance of preparedness for communities in affected areas. Local authorities and emergency response teams are on standby to provide support if flooding occurs. For those in vulnerable zones, the weather service advises securing personal property and remaining informed through local updates.

The SAWS continues to monitor the situation closely and will issue updates as needed. Residents can also track weather alerts and updates on the SAWS website and social media platforms.