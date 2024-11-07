Great Bittern Sighting in Kashmir: A Boost for Wular Lake's Biodiversity

The rare Great Bittern has been spotted for the first time at Wular Lake in Kashmir's Bandipora district, wildlife authorities announced on Thursday.

This rare sighting not only highlights the ecological significance of the area but also reinforces efforts to conserve the region's rich biodiversity, officials said. As migratory birds return to their seasonal sanctuaries, Wular Lake remains a pivotal refuge for various avian species.

The distinctive call and mysterious plumage of the Great Bittern make its arrival at Wular Lake a significant event for ornithologists and nature lovers. This uncommon visitor underscores the critical need for preserving wetland habitats to support diverse bird populations, experts noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)