Property worth Rs 2.81 cr of 6 accused in UAPA case attached in Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:12 IST
Police in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir have attached immovable property worth Rs 2.81 crore belonging to six people allegedly involved in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, officials said here on Thursday.

''Police in Bandipora attached immovable properties measuring 18 kanals and 1 marla land (2.26 acres), valued about Rs 2.81 crore belonging to six accused persons involved in Case FIR No 33/2022 U/S 121 IPC, 18,20,39 UAPA Act, 2/3 E&IMCO Act of Police Station Bandipora,'' a police spokesman said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Anwar Mir (2.55 kanal), Abdul Rashid Doie (3.75 kanal), Sarfaraz Ahmad (3.45 kanals), Mohammad Yousuf (1.05 kanal), Mohammad Abdullah (6.50 kanals) and Farooq Ahmad Ganaie (6.30 kanals).

''The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team led by DySP Headquarters Bandipora and concerned Naib-Tehsildar,'' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

