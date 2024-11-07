Principal Scientific Adviser Chairs High-Level Meeting to Tackle Air Pollution and Climate Change with Science-Based Solutions

In a bid to address India's air pollution crisis and its links to climate change, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, chaired a strategic meeting on November 7, 2024, bringing together key stakeholders from various government departments, research institutions, and regulatory bodies. This high-level discussion aimed to refine and implement the National Air Quality Resource Framework of India (NARFI) as an actionable science-based solution to mitigate pollution and climate impacts.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials, including Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary in the Office of the PSA; Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Mr. Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM); and Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department. Representatives from key bodies such as the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Central Pollution Control Board, NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research, as well as the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), were also present.

This meeting builds on previous initiatives led by the Office of the PSA, including a Brainstorming Workshop on NARFI held in June 2022, which underscored the urgent need for a consolidated framework to address air quality management. In early 2023, a project was commissioned by NIAS to investigate Airshed Management in Peninsular India, focusing on creating high-resolution emission data and GIS-based models to better understand pollution sources, transport mechanisms, and climate interactions.

In his address, Prof. Sood highlighted the intertwined nature of air quality and climate change, pointing out the critical need for an integrated approach. He noted that NARFI's development is essential for building a science-based, multifaceted response involving meteorological data, emissions inventories, and precise airshed mapping. “Air pollution is a complex challenge, influenced by both environmental and human factors. Only through comprehensive, data-driven strategies can we create meaningful impacts for public health and environmental resilience,” Prof. Sood said.

Dr. Shailesh Nayak, Director of NIAS, emphasized the timeliness of NIAS's findings and the potential for advanced scientific tools to aid policymakers. Prof. Gufran Beig, Principal Investigator at NIAS, presented the NARFI model, which integrates Short-lived Climate Forcers into the air quality management framework, providing a dual benefit for both air quality improvement and climate change mitigation. This framework could serve as a centralized resource accessible to policymakers and the public.

The gathering concluded with a shared commitment to creating a unified air quality framework that addresses climate and health in tandem. Prof. Sood encouraged all stakeholders to contribute feedback, reinforcing the meeting’s objective of building a collaborative, multi-sectoral resource that enables climate-resilient, public health-centered strategies for the nation’s air quality challenges.