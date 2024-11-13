Left Menu

Spain on High Alert: Storm DANA Brings Back Threats of Floods

Spain is bracing for more heavy rain and storms after recent floods killed over 200 people. Red alerts are issued for regions including Tarragona and Malaga. Emergency measures are in place, including evacuations and transportation shutdowns. The storm, known as DANA, is exacerbated by climate change.

Updated: 13-11-2024 21:28 IST
Spain is bracing for another deluge of heavy rain and storms, following the devastating floods that recently claimed over 200 lives across the country, including in Valencia. Spanish weather authorities issued red alerts on Wednesday for regions such as Tarragona and Malaga, warning of up to 180 millimeters of rain within a 12-hour period, which could lead to river overflows and flash flooding.

For Thursday, orange alerts were announced for areas like southern Granada and the Valencia coastline, with forecasts predicting up to 120 millimeters of rain. High winds and rough seas were also expected in Tarragona, Barcelona, and Murcia. In response, emergency services evacuated thousands in Malaga and halted train services, including the high-speed line between Madrid and Malaga, due to severe flooding.

The autumnal storm, locally named DANA, is a troubling weather system where cold and warm air converge to create intense rain clouds. Officials are concerned as this pattern appears to be more frequent, potentially due to climate change. In affected areas, non-essential activities have ceased, and citizens are advised to remain indoors as authorities strive to mitigate the impact of the storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

