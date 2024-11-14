Left Menu

Blueprinting India's Urban Future: K P Singh's Vision

Real estate mogul K P Singh calls on Prime Minister Modi to establish a high-ranking committee to create a long-term blueprint for developing urban infrastructure in India. With his new book, Singh emphasizes the need for rapid urban development to support a growing economy and improve living conditions.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:46 IST
Blueprinting India's Urban Future: K P Singh's Vision
  India

Real estate mogul K P Singh, renowned for his leadership in DLF, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a high-powered cabinet committee aimed at crafting a long-term blueprint for urban infrastructure development across major Indian cities. Singh believes such a strategic initiative is vital for supporting a USD 5 trillion economy.

During an interview about the release of his latest book 'Why the Heck Not?', Singh stressed the need for a century-spanning urban master plan. At 95, he opines that current urban infrastructure is inadequate, describing it as ''horribly wrong.'' He argues that cities like Gurugram suffer from traffic chaos and pollution, problems requiring attention from the nation's top leadership.

Singh's rallying call includes a vision of urban infrastructure development by a committee comprising visionary planners and environmentalists who can foresee the nation's needs for the next century. He emphasizes the necessity of transparency and regular public updates on committee findings to ensure urban infrastructure that enhances future generations' quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

