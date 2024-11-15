Tropical Storm Sara Threatens Central America: Torrential Rains Expected

Tropical Storm Sara has struck northern Honduras, threatening to unleash torrential rains on Central America and the southern regions of Mexico. Making landfall 105 miles west-northwest of Cabo Gracias a Dios, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported its proximity to the village of Brus Laguna.

The storm packed winds of 45 mph and proceeded west at 10 mph. Forecasts anticipate it continues this trajectory before turning seaward and posing a threat to Belize's coastline. Authorities have predicted heavy rainfall of up to 30 inches in certain areas, raising concerns over potential life-threatening floods and landslides.

Sara's path is set to graze the popular vacation destination of Roatan by Sunday, steering northwesterly toward Belize and the Yucatan. Meanwhile, Mexican officials caution the Yucatan Peninsula could face intense precipitation.

