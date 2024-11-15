Chang'e-6 Unveils Secrets of Lunar Volcanism

In an unprecedented achievement, China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has returned with the first surface samples from the moon's elusive far side, areas that forever face away from Earth. The retrieved material is providing unprecedented insight into the moon's volcanic and geological history, revealing the oldest known evidence of lunar volcanism.

Scientists revealed that volcanic rock fragments found in the Chang'e-6 samples date back to 4.2 billion years, indicating a long era of volcanic activity on the moon's far side. This period contrasts with previous samples from the moon's near side, extending our understanding of lunar evolution.

The mission marks a significant advance in lunar exploration, expanding the known timeline and dynamics of the moon's geologic activity. The detailed study, published in the prestigious journals Nature and Science, highlights the role of diminishing internal heat in ending lunar volcanism.

