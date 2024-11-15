Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Claims Young Life Near Wildlife Sanctuary

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when a four-year-old boy named Abhinandan was killed by a leopard in a village near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The shocking event occurred in Sitaraampurwa hamlet under the Bajpur Bankati village panchayat.

Forest Range Officer Ashish Gaur reported that officials visited the site and conducted a thorough investigation. Initial financial assistance has been given to the grieving family, with additional compensation forthcoming following a post-mortem examination. The boy's parents had taken him to the sugarcane fields, where he was attacked by the leopard while they were working.

The leopard dragged Abhinandan towards the Saryu Canal, but fled when local villagers intervened. Despite being rushed to a nearby health center, the child succumbed to his injuries. Villagers have called on the forest department to install a cage for capturing the predator, and local police have sent the boy's body for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)