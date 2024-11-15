Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Claims Young Life Near Wildlife Sanctuary

A four-year-old boy, Abhinandan, was tragically killed by a leopard near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The incident has prompted urgent calls for protective measures by villagers. Forest officials are investigating and have provided initial financial compensation to the family. A post-mortem examination of the boy's body is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:40 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when a four-year-old boy named Abhinandan was killed by a leopard in a village near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The shocking event occurred in Sitaraampurwa hamlet under the Bajpur Bankati village panchayat.

Forest Range Officer Ashish Gaur reported that officials visited the site and conducted a thorough investigation. Initial financial assistance has been given to the grieving family, with additional compensation forthcoming following a post-mortem examination. The boy's parents had taken him to the sugarcane fields, where he was attacked by the leopard while they were working.

The leopard dragged Abhinandan towards the Saryu Canal, but fled when local villagers intervened. Despite being rushed to a nearby health center, the child succumbed to his injuries. Villagers have called on the forest department to install a cage for capturing the predator, and local police have sent the boy's body for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

