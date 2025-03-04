AAP Challenges BJP on Women's Financial Assistance Promise

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding the BJP-led government fulfill its promise of rolling out Rs 2,500 as monthly financial assistance to women by International Women's Day, March 8. The protest at the Mandi House metro station was led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi, alongside AAP MLAs and party workers.

Atishi took to social media, questioning the BJP over the delay in implementing the scheme. "Four more days are left. The women of Delhi are waiting — when will Rs 2,500 come? Modi had guaranteed that on March 8, the first installment would be credited to the accounts of all women in Delhi. Will this guarantee be fulfilled or prove to be just a slogan?" she wrote.

Amidst the escalating political tension, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar further criticized the BJP, asking newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to clarify the status of the promised financial assistance, comparing it to previous hollow promises. Responding to the criticism, Gupta remained firm, assuring that the promise would be fulfilled but criticized AAP for its governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)