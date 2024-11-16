Solar Dreams: Babilonia's Bright Future Amidst Global Attention

In Morro da Babilonia, a favela near Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach, geopolitics is seldom a topic of discussion. However, as the city hosts the Group of 20 major economies, residents see an opportunity for their solar initiative to shine.

Since 2015, Revolusolar, a local non-profit, has been pioneering the use of solar power in Babilonia. Currently, solar panels power about 50 households, with plans to extend to 100 homes next year at a projected cost of 1.5 million reais ($260,000).

During the G20 Social, an initiative by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Revolusolar representatives engaged with officials to garner support for sustainable energy. They aim for greater visibility to attract funding and expand their impact across Brazil, including in the Amazon's Indigenous communities.

