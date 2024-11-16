Left Menu

Solar Dreams: Babilonia's Bright Future Amidst Global Attention

Residents of Morro da Babilonia, a favela in Rio de Janeiro, are optimistic as their solar power project, led by non-profit Revolusolar, gains attention during the G20 summit. The initiative, which currently powers 50 homes, hopes to expand and secure further funding through increased visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:32 IST
In Morro da Babilonia, a favela near Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach, geopolitics is seldom a topic of discussion. However, as the city hosts the Group of 20 major economies, residents see an opportunity for their solar initiative to shine.

Since 2015, Revolusolar, a local non-profit, has been pioneering the use of solar power in Babilonia. Currently, solar panels power about 50 households, with plans to extend to 100 homes next year at a projected cost of 1.5 million reais ($260,000).

During the G20 Social, an initiative by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Revolusolar representatives engaged with officials to garner support for sustainable energy. They aim for greater visibility to attract funding and expand their impact across Brazil, including in the Amazon's Indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

