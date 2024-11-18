Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Teen's Life

A 14-year-old boy has died following a lightning strike outside his home in the Dakshina Kannada district, local police reported on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred on a Sunday evening in Kedila village, situated in the Buntwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim, identified as Subodh, was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, according to police sources.

