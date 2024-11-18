Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Teen's Life

A 14-year-old boy named Subodh died after being struck by lightning while sitting outside his home in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred on a Sunday evening in Kedila village. He was taken to a hospital but was unfortunately declared brought dead upon arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:55 IST
A 14-year-old boy has died following a lightning strike outside his home in the Dakshina Kannada district, local police reported on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred on a Sunday evening in Kedila village, situated in the Buntwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim, identified as Subodh, was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, according to police sources.

