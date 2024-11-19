Left Menu

G20 Summit: Pioneering Sustainability in Climate Finance

The G20 summit focuses on sustainable development and transitioning to cleaner energy. Leaders aim to secure a climate deal at COP29 in Azerbaijan. Central topics include significantly boosting climate finance and potentially expanding the contributor base. The summit stresses urgency amid global warming concerns, with a treaty on plastic pollution also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:32 IST
On Tuesday, leaders from the Group of 20 major economies convened to discuss strategies for sustainable development and transitioning to cleaner energy, aiming to improve the chances of striking a successful global warming deal at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Azerbaijan.

During the COP29 climate summit, the host country called for G20 nations to send a positive signal on addressing climate change. With 2023 nearing its warmest year on record, leaders emphasize shoring up climate efforts before a potential shift in U.S. policy under Donald Trump's presidency.

In a joint statement, G20 leaders underscored the necessity to increase climate finance from billions to trillions, calling for an ambitious financial goal for rich nations. They also discussed a legally binding treaty to curb plastic pollution by 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

