Russia's High-Tech Mobile Bomb Shelters: A New Era of Safety

Russia has commenced large-scale production of mobile bomb shelters, engineered to offer protection against various man-made threats and natural disasters, including radiation and shockwaves, as confirmed by the research institute of the emergency ministry. The shelters, dubbed 'KUB-M,' are reminiscent of reinforced shipping containers.

These shelters are capable of accommodating 54 individuals, with potential for expansion through additional modules, according to the institute's revelation. This development unfolds amid what some officials speculate as the final and most perilous phase of the ongoing war in Ukraine, as Moscow's forces hasten their advances.

The announcement coincided with U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to permit Ukraine to deploy long-range missiles into Russia, a move that has garnered a stern warning from the Kremlin. The Kremlin criticized the action, labeling it as reckless and cautioning that it may directly embroil the U.S. in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)