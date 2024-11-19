IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Honored with Prestigious Henry DeWolf Smyth Nuclear Statesman Award

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was honoured with the Henry DeWolf Smyth Nuclear Statesman Award yesterday at the American Nuclear Society’s (ANS) Winter Conference in Florida. This prestigious accolade recognizes exceptional service in advancing and promoting the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Grossi joins a distinguished list of recipients, including Nobel laureates and former IAEA directors general Sigvard Eklund (1976) and Hans Blix (1988). The award, jointly presented by the American Nuclear Society (ANS) and the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), acknowledges statesmanlike contributions across various dimensions of nuclear energy.

Recognition for a Champion of Nuclear Progress

Maria Korsnick, NEI’s president, praised Grossi for his unwavering commitment to nuclear energy, describing him as a leader of exceptional caliber. “This year’s awardee is equally distinguished and equally a champion for nuclear energy, science, and technology,” she said.

Hashem Hashemian, ANS Vice President, lauded Grossi as a tireless advocate for world peace, nuclear security, and safety. “He is also one of the hardest working people I know,” Hashemian said, referencing Grossi’s whirlwind week, which included travel to Iran, participation in COP29, and attendance at the ANS conference.

Legacy of the Smyth Award

The award is named after Henry DeWolf Smyth, an influential figure in nuclear history. Smyth served as a key advisor to President Dwight Eisenhower during the preparation of the 1953 Atoms for Peace speech, a foundational moment in the development of peaceful nuclear initiatives. Appointed by President John F. Kennedy as the U.S. representative to the IAEA, Smyth played a vital role in the adoption of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Grossi’s Contributions and Visit to Florida

Grossi’s tenure at the IAEA has been marked by significant achievements, including expanding access to nuclear technology for sustainable development, promoting nuclear safety, and spearheading initiatives under the Atoms for Peace and Development framework. He is also a strong advocate for nuclear power’s role in addressing climate change, as highlighted during his recent engagements at COP29.

Following the award ceremony, Grossi visited the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, which has reliably provided clean energy to over a million homes in Florida for more than 45 years. During his visit, he praised the plant’s contributions to sustainable energy and underscored the importance of maintaining and modernizing nuclear infrastructure to meet future energy demands.

This recognition solidifies Grossi’s reputation as a global leader in advancing the peaceful applications of nuclear technology while championing innovation, safety, and non-proliferation.