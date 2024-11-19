Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Measures on the Horizon

Delhi faces severe air quality issues, with AQI above 450. Environment Minister Gopal Rai suggests potential work-from-home measures and the odd-even vehicle scheme. Restrictions under GRAP-IV are in place, and further action depends on their effectiveness. Rai emphasizes collective action in this medical emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:06 IST
A layer of haze at India Gate (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that a decision regarding implementing work-from-home measures and the odd-even vehicle scheme to combat the city’s deteriorating air quality will be made soon.

Rai expressed deep concern over the situation, noting that residents, including children and seniors, are struggling to breathe due to air quality consistently in the 'severe plus' category, with AQI levels above 450 since Sunday.

The minister stated that significant vehicle restrictions under GRAP-IV are already in place. He highlighted the importance of analyzing the outcomes of these measures before determining further actions. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation as a medical emergency, Rai called for collective action to combat the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

