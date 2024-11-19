G20 Summit: Climate Finance Controversies and Ambiguous Commitments

The recent G20 summit concluded with leaders endorsing a promising outcome for climate finance at the UN talks, yet experts criticize the lack of clear details, especially about transitioning from fossil fuels.

Amid fears of the U.S. and Argentina's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement undermining negotiations, the G20's opposition to unilateral trade practices, such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, remains pivotal for developing nations.

The G20's commitment to multilateralism reveals key gaps, notably the absence of concrete steps towards climate finance and withdrawal from fossil fuels, urging a decisive direction at COP29 in Baku for meaningful progress.

