India Calls for Climate Justice at UN Conference

At the UN climate conference in Baku, India called for a climate finance goal rooted in climate justice principles. The nation emphasized the need for developed countries to lead mitigation efforts and ensure carbon space for developing regions.

Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh criticized restrictive trade measures by wealthy nations, which he argued are hindering climate action in the Global South. He stressed the importance of free access to green technologies and finances to elevate climate ambition.

Singh declared that the world is on the brink of exceeding the carbon budget aimed at capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Consequently, he urged developed countries to not only progress their net-zero targets but also accommodate developing nations' growth needs.

