Emaar India's Bold Bet: New Luxury Housing Project 'Amaris' Launched in Gurugram

Emaar India is set to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a luxury housing project named 'Amaris' in Gurugram due to rising demand. The project will feature 522 apartments across 6.2 acres, with potential revenue of Rs 2,500 crore. Completion is expected within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:16 IST
In a significant move to capitalize on the surging demand for premium residential properties, Emaar India announced its plans to invest approximately Rs 1,000 crore in a new luxury housing project named 'Amaris' in Gurugram.

The development, strategically located at Sector 62 on Golf Course Extension Road, aims to provide 522 high-quality apartments within a sprawling 6.2-acre complex. Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti expressed confidence in the project's potential, forecasting a revenue generation of around Rs 2,500 crore.

Emphasizing Emaar's commitment to delivering future-ready, sustainable homes, Chakrabarti highlighted the project's adherence to stringent design standards and a focus on environmentally conscious living spaces. The project is slated for completion in the next five years, adding to Emaar India's diverse portfolio in the Indian real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

