Hiranandani Makes Strategic Entry into Pune Real Estate with Landmark Deal

The Hiranandani Group has partnered with Krisala Developers in a landmark 105-acre joint development in Pune's North Hinjewadi. Valued at Rs 2,000 crores with a revenue potential of Rs 7,000 crores, this venture includes residential, commercial, and retail spaces, focusing on sustainable and holistic living experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:48 IST
Hiranandani-Krisala Developers announces Joint Development of Gross Development Value Rs 7,000 crore in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

The Hiranandani Group has officially entered the vibrant real estate market of Pune, collaborating with Krisala Developers on a significant 105-acre project in North Hinjewadi. This joint development, described by the companies as 'strategic,' is set to adhere to the Integrated Township Policy, providing residential, commercial, and retail developments.

The venture carries a hefty investment of Rs 2,000 crores and anticipates a revenue generation of Rs 7,000 crores. The first phase, which spans 30 acres, is underway, offering at least 3 million square feet of diverse real estate possibilities. Investments in this phase are projected at Rs 500 crore with expected turnover reaching Rs 2,100 crore.

Both partners emphasize combining Krisala's local expertise and Hiranandani's robust brand reputation, aiming for flawless execution from planning to construction. The project includes a range of apartments, villa plots, and amenities designed to enrich the living experience. Moreover, focus on sustainability through scientific planning and energy collaborations aims for an AQI of 40, promoting healthier lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

