Fueling the Fury: How Climate Change Supercharges Atlantic Hurricanes

A new scientific study has revealed that human-induced climate change has made Atlantic hurricanes stronger by about 18 miles per hour over the last six years, substantially increasing their destructive power.

Published in Environmental Research: Climate, the study found that 40 storms received a category upgrade due to warmer ocean temperatures, driven by climate change.

Lead author Daniel Gifford emphasizes the increased intensity has led to more catastrophic damage, with recent storms like Beryl, Helene, and Milton showcasing significant wind speed boosts attributable to climate factors.

