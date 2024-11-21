Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Kitchipalayam Sawmill: Heavy Losses, No Casualties

A devastating fire at a sawmill and timber depot in Kitchipalayam near Sanniyasigundu destroyed the premises following an electrical short circuit. Although there were no human casualties, the losses are estimated at Rs 50 lakh, according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A destructive blaze razed a sawmill and timber depot in Kitchipalayam near Sanniyasigundu, as confirmed by the fire and rescue service department on Thursday.

The fire, reportedly sparked by an electrical short circuit on Wednesday night, resulted in the complete destruction of timber logs stored within the facility.

While there were fortunately no casualties, police reports estimate the financial losses at around Rs 50 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

