Inferno Engulfs Kitchipalayam Sawmill: Heavy Losses, No Casualties

A destructive blaze razed a sawmill and timber depot in Kitchipalayam near Sanniyasigundu, as confirmed by the fire and rescue service department on Thursday.

The fire, reportedly sparked by an electrical short circuit on Wednesday night, resulted in the complete destruction of timber logs stored within the facility.

While there were fortunately no casualties, police reports estimate the financial losses at around Rs 50 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)