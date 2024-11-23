Telangana's Industrial Corridor Initiative Sparks Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the establishment of an industrial corridor in Kodangal assembly constituency, emphasizing it would focus on generating employment for both youth and women. Importantly, this development will replace earlier controversial plans for a 'pharma city'.

Reddy's announcement came amidst recent tensions when government officials faced attacks during a public hearing concerning land acquisition in Lagacharla village. This acquisition was initially suspected to support pharmaceutical companies. Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment to constituency development as the local MLA.

In response to alleged police misconduct towards residents resisting land acquisition, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to state authorities. Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, among others, was arrested for related incidents. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy criticized BRS for blocking Congress initiatives, asserting legal consequences for their actions.

