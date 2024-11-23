Left Menu

Telangana's Industrial Corridor Initiative Sparks Controversy

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced an employment-generating industrial corridor in Kodangal, not a 'pharma city.' His statement followed attacks on officials at a land acquisition public hearing. Revanth criticized BRS for hindering development and promised pollution-free industries, addressing both development and land concerns in his constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:55 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the establishment of an industrial corridor in Kodangal assembly constituency, emphasizing it would focus on generating employment for both youth and women. Importantly, this development will replace earlier controversial plans for a 'pharma city'.

Reddy's announcement came amidst recent tensions when government officials faced attacks during a public hearing concerning land acquisition in Lagacharla village. This acquisition was initially suspected to support pharmaceutical companies. Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment to constituency development as the local MLA.

In response to alleged police misconduct towards residents resisting land acquisition, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to state authorities. Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, among others, was arrested for related incidents. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy criticized BRS for blocking Congress initiatives, asserting legal consequences for their actions.

