Left Menu

Swift Birth of Alien Planet Challenges Astronomical Conventions

Astronomers have discovered a rapidly forming newborn exoplanet orbiting a young star. This planet, which took only 3 million years to form, challenges the current understanding of planetary formation speeds. It is one of the youngest exoplanets discovered, existing alongside its star’s protoplanetary disk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 10:27 IST
Swift Birth of Alien Planet Challenges Astronomical Conventions

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have identified a swiftly forming newborn exoplanet orbiting a youthful star. This fascinating find took a mere 3 million years to mature, challenging existing notions of how quickly planets can form.

The infant planet, boasting a mass 10 to 20 times that of Earth, ranks among the youngest exoplanets ever detected beyond our solar system.

Situated alongside a protoplanetary disk of dense gas and dust, this discovery offers significant insights into the processes powering planetary formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024