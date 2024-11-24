Swift Birth of Alien Planet Challenges Astronomical Conventions

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have identified a swiftly forming newborn exoplanet orbiting a youthful star. This fascinating find took a mere 3 million years to mature, challenging existing notions of how quickly planets can form.

The infant planet, boasting a mass 10 to 20 times that of Earth, ranks among the youngest exoplanets ever detected beyond our solar system.

Situated alongside a protoplanetary disk of dense gas and dust, this discovery offers significant insights into the processes powering planetary formation.

