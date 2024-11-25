Left Menu

Battling the Deluge: UK Homes and Infrastructure Tested by Storm Bert's Fury

The UK faces widespread disruption as Storm Bert brings heavy rains and winds, leading to severe flooding. Over 180 flood warnings were issued, with parts of Wales and Northampton severely affected. Climate change is contributing to the intensity of such storms by increasing wind speed and atmospheric moisture.

Updated: 25-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:23 IST
  • United Kingdom

Hundreds of homeowners in England and Wales are contending with severe floodwaters after Storm Bert, the second major storm of the winter, wreaked havoc across the UK. The intense weather caused widespread travel disruptions, with several rail operators canceling services due to treacherous conditions.

This weekend, Storm Bert unleashed its fury with rainfall totaling up to 130 millimeters in some areas and wind gusts reaching 80 mph, resulting in over 180 flood warnings. Authorities issued a severe flood warning for Northampton along the River Nene, where rising water levels posed a life-threatening danger.

Wales faced significant impact, particularly in Pontypridd, where residents endeavored to prevent flood damage by returning water to the River Taff. While the situation in southeast Wales saw some reprieve with reduced warnings for the River Monnow, experts caution that climate change is fueling more intense storms through increased wind speeds and moisture retention in the atmosphere.

