Orissa High Court Calls for Urgent Action to Combat Elephant Electrocutions
The Orissa High Court raised concerns about the increasing number of elephant deaths due to electrocution in the state. The court directed the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to devise an action plan to prevent such incidents, highlighting the need for collaboration with power companies.
- Country:
- India
The Orissa High Court has expressed grave concerns about the rising elephant mortality rates due to electrocution across the state. In response to a self-initiated public interest petition, Chief Justice C S Singh's division bench ordered the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to draft a comprehensive plan to address the issue.
Recent data indicates that 85 elephants have fallen victim to electrocution since 2020, with the tragedy intensifying in the Sambalpur Nakati Deula range. The court insisted on urgent collaboration between the Forest Department and power companies to prevent further losses.
The Joint Task Force provided sobering statistics, noting 18 elephant and 20 human deaths in recent months. It also advocated for increasing compensation for victims of human-elephant conflicts from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, payable within 40 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
