Delhi High Court Drives Action Plan to Rescue Distressed Birds

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step in addressing the plight of distressed birds in the national capital. In response to a public interest litigation by Save Indian Foundation, the court has called upon the wildlife and police authorities to develop a comprehensive mechanism for the rescue of these birds.

A bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, and comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, issued the directive. The court instructed that the petitioner should present a detailed representation to both the Delhi Police and the Department of Forests and Wildlife. The authorities are expected to consider and respond to the representation within three months.

The court emphasized that the mechanism should be created with due deliberation and may involve collaboration with other expert bodies such as the Animal Welfare Board. The intention is to ensure that the distressed birds in Delhi are promptly and efficiently attended to.

(With inputs from agencies.)