Seoul Faces Record November Snowfall Chaos

Seoul was engulfed in unprecedented November snowfall on Wednesday, resulting in widespread chaos throughout the South Korean capital. The inclement weather caused significant disruptions, including snarling traffic, power outages, and grounding hundreds of flights. Authorities were on high alert as predictions of further snow loomed, creating a dire situation across the region.

The transition from rain to snow overnight brought 18 cm of snow by the afternoon, marking a historic high since records began in 1907, according to weather officials. The Interior Ministry heightened its disaster response measures, forecasting up to 5 cm per hour of snow through Thursday morning. They warned of the dangers posed by the wet snow's high moisture content, which could cause extensive property damage.

The severe weather led to over 200 flight cancellations and delays, primarily on domestic routes. Additionally, strong winds and snowy conditions resulted in the suspension of at least 70 ferry services to islands. Power interruptions plagued thousands across Seoul and the central region, triggered by fallen trees and snow-laden power lines.

