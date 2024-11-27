Left Menu

Seoul Faces Record November Snowfall Chaos

Seoul experienced its heaviest November snowfall since 1907, causing major disruptions and tragedies. Two fatalities were reported, hundreds of flights were affected, and power outages hit thousands of households. The Interior Ministry issued warnings for more snow, highlighting potential risks due to high moisture content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:38 IST
Seoul Faces Record November Snowfall Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul was engulfed in unprecedented November snowfall on Wednesday, resulting in widespread chaos throughout the South Korean capital. The inclement weather caused significant disruptions, including snarling traffic, power outages, and grounding hundreds of flights. Authorities were on high alert as predictions of further snow loomed, creating a dire situation across the region.

The transition from rain to snow overnight brought 18 cm of snow by the afternoon, marking a historic high since records began in 1907, according to weather officials. The Interior Ministry heightened its disaster response measures, forecasting up to 5 cm per hour of snow through Thursday morning. They warned of the dangers posed by the wet snow's high moisture content, which could cause extensive property damage.

The severe weather led to over 200 flight cancellations and delays, primarily on domestic routes. Additionally, strong winds and snowy conditions resulted in the suspension of at least 70 ferry services to islands. Power interruptions plagued thousands across Seoul and the central region, triggered by fallen trees and snow-laden power lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024