New York City's Battle Against the Sidewalk Sanitation Scourge

For half a century, New York City residents have casually tossed plastic trash bags onto sidewalks, resulting in dirty streets and rodent problems. Now, the city is mandating a change: trash must be placed in covered bins.

Since November, buildings with fewer than 10 units must use lidded bins, following businesses earlier in the year. This shift is deemed revolutionary in New York, battling litter and rats.

However, the transition isn't without issues. Space for large bins and the need for increased labor to manage them, including extra costs for residents, pose challenges. Fines for non-compliance start in January, urging citizens to adapt to the tidy bin era.

