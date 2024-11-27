Left Menu

New York City's Battle Against the Sidewalk Sanitation Scourge

New York City has introduced a new requirement for residential and business buildings to use covered trash bins instead of plastic bags. This move, aimed at reducing litter and rat problems, has faced challenges, including logistical issues and added costs for residents, but officials hope it will lead to cleaner streets.

Updated: 27-11-2024 21:08 IST
For half a century, New York City residents have casually tossed plastic trash bags onto sidewalks, resulting in dirty streets and rodent problems. Now, the city is mandating a change: trash must be placed in covered bins.

Since November, buildings with fewer than 10 units must use lidded bins, following businesses earlier in the year. This shift is deemed revolutionary in New York, battling litter and rats.

However, the transition isn't without issues. Space for large bins and the need for increased labor to manage them, including extra costs for residents, pose challenges. Fines for non-compliance start in January, urging citizens to adapt to the tidy bin era.

