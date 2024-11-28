Sri Lanka Battles Impact of Severe Weather: Lives Lost and Thousands Displaced

At least 12 people have lost their lives in Sri Lanka due to severe weather conditions, officials revealed on Thursday. The extreme weather, caused by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, has primarily affected the country's eastern province.

As of 8 am on Thursday, over 330,000 individuals across 21 districts have been impacted, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). The harsh conditions have led to more than 80 homes being completely destroyed, and forced the displacement of over 25,000 people to safer shelters.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has dispatched military personnel to assist in relief operations. Additionally, the Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rain until Friday, prompting flood warnings in several regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)