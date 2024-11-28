Left Menu

Sikkim's Bold Expedition: Mapping Glacial Flood Risks in the Himalayas

The Sikkim government has launched its fourth and final expedition of the year, focusing on assessing high-risk lakes in high-altitude areas to design effective glacial flood mitigation strategies. The expedition's objectives include lake water level management, retention structures, and integrating weather monitoring systems to safeguard communities and the ecosystem.

The government of Sikkim has embarked on its fourth and concluding expedition of the year, targeting a thorough assessment of high-altitude, high-risk lakes.

This initiative aims to formulate effective flood mitigation strategies, with current exploration focusing on proposals like lowering water levels at Shako Chho and constructing retention structures at Dolma Sampa.

From November 27 to December 5, expert teams will conduct various studies including lake discharge, subsurface geophysical analysis, and debris deposition, all under challenging high-altitude conditions.

