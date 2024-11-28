Sikkim's Bold Expedition: Mapping Glacial Flood Risks in the Himalayas

The government of Sikkim has embarked on its fourth and concluding expedition of the year, targeting a thorough assessment of high-altitude, high-risk lakes.

This initiative aims to formulate effective flood mitigation strategies, with current exploration focusing on proposals like lowering water levels at Shako Chho and constructing retention structures at Dolma Sampa.

From November 27 to December 5, expert teams will conduct various studies including lake discharge, subsurface geophysical analysis, and debris deposition, all under challenging high-altitude conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)