Left Menu

Dudhwa National Park's Majestic Return of the Rhino

Dudhwa National Park celebrates a landmark event by releasing its first one-horned rhinoceros, Raghu, into the wild. This initiative marks the beginning of broader efforts to reintroduce the species into their natural habitat, with plans for more rhinos to follow under careful expert monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:38 IST
Dudhwa National Park's Majestic Return of the Rhino
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After four decades of dedicated conservation work, Dudhwa National Park has ushered in a new era by introducing its first one-horned rhinoceros back into its natural habitat. This significant step forward is part of a broader reintroduction strategy that could see more rhinos join the open forests soon.

The landmark release on Thursday involved Raghu, a male rhino aged between 12 to 15 years. His journey from the 27-square-kilometer rhino rehabilitation area (RRA-1) represents a larger effort by Dudhwa to increase genetic diversity and strengthen the rhino population, according to Field Director Lalit Verma.

This reintroduction project has become a model of success for similar programs. With experts collaborating from Assam's Kaziranga, WWF-India, and the Wildlife Trust of India, the rhinos' health and behavior were meticulously evaluated before their release, ensuring preparedness for their wild journey. Monitoring will continue to help the species thrive in a safe and conflict-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024