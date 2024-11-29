Dudhwa National Park's Majestic Return of the Rhino

After four decades of dedicated conservation work, Dudhwa National Park has ushered in a new era by introducing its first one-horned rhinoceros back into its natural habitat. This significant step forward is part of a broader reintroduction strategy that could see more rhinos join the open forests soon.

The landmark release on Thursday involved Raghu, a male rhino aged between 12 to 15 years. His journey from the 27-square-kilometer rhino rehabilitation area (RRA-1) represents a larger effort by Dudhwa to increase genetic diversity and strengthen the rhino population, according to Field Director Lalit Verma.

This reintroduction project has become a model of success for similar programs. With experts collaborating from Assam's Kaziranga, WWF-India, and the Wildlife Trust of India, the rhinos' health and behavior were meticulously evaluated before their release, ensuring preparedness for their wild journey. Monitoring will continue to help the species thrive in a safe and conflict-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)