Revolutionizing Zoo Care: Delhi Zoo Introduces Nano Bubble Technology

The National Zoological Park in Delhi is set to launch 'nano bubble technology' to clean and purify water, enhancing the zoo's aesthetics and aquatic animals' well-being. This pioneering technology is currently in a 15-day trial phase, according to Sanjeet Kumar, the zoo director.

The primary objective of the initiative is to improve water quality, crucial for the health of crocodiles and gharials housed in four pond areas. Currently, water issues like odor and discoloration hinder visitors from viewing animals submerged in water.

If successful, the nano bubble technology will efficiently recycle water, minimize wastage, and maintain optimal living conditions for both animal health and visitor experience. The Delhi Zoo also aims to enhance animal welfare by introducing live fish feeding for its aquatic residents.

