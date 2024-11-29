Left Menu

Revolutionizing Zoo Care: Delhi Zoo Introduces Nano Bubble Technology

The National Zoological Park in Delhi is trialing 'nano bubble technology' to improve water quality, benefiting aquatic animals like crocodiles and gharials. This innovative method aims to enhance aesthetics and well-being, ensuring clear waters for optimal health and visitor visibility. A 15-day trial will determine its future use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:59 IST
Revolutionizing Zoo Care: Delhi Zoo Introduces Nano Bubble Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Zoological Park in Delhi is set to launch 'nano bubble technology' to clean and purify water, enhancing the zoo's aesthetics and aquatic animals' well-being. This pioneering technology is currently in a 15-day trial phase, according to Sanjeet Kumar, the zoo director.

The primary objective of the initiative is to improve water quality, crucial for the health of crocodiles and gharials housed in four pond areas. Currently, water issues like odor and discoloration hinder visitors from viewing animals submerged in water.

If successful, the nano bubble technology will efficiently recycle water, minimize wastage, and maintain optimal living conditions for both animal health and visitor experience. The Delhi Zoo also aims to enhance animal welfare by introducing live fish feeding for its aquatic residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024