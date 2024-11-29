Delhi Fights Pollution: GRAP-IV Enforcement Intensifies

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has penalised 117 violators in the Karol Bagh zone for breaching Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) norms, with fines amounting to Rs 14 lakh, the civic body declared on Friday.

The violations included 85 cases of biomass and garbage burning and 32 instances of construction sites neglecting dust control measures. To enforce GRAP-IV guidelines, authorities in Karol Bagh have deployed 36 teams, comprising 77 officers. Additionally, six water sprinklers, two anti-smog guns, and three mechanical road sweepers are operational across 21 routes to mitigate dust and pollution levels, according to an official statement.

In the Shahdara North zone, efforts are concentrated on the Vivek Vihar pollution hotspot, with the deployment of two water sprinklers, a suction machine, and garbage removal equipment. Routine inspections by the zonal deputy commissioner ensure strict adherence to pollution control norms. The Central zone has also taken steps, deploying six mechanical sweepers, six water sprinklers, and three anti-smog guns; repairs to nine roads have been executed to lessen dust pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)