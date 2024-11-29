Left Menu

Delhi Fights Pollution: GRAP-IV Enforcement Intensifies

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has fined 117 violators in Karol Bagh for non-compliance with GRAP-IV norms. Efforts include deploying water sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and sweepers across hot-spots to control pollution. Citywide, 372 teams are monitoring adherence to environmental guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:14 IST
Delhi Fights Pollution: GRAP-IV Enforcement Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has penalised 117 violators in the Karol Bagh zone for breaching Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) norms, with fines amounting to Rs 14 lakh, the civic body declared on Friday.

The violations included 85 cases of biomass and garbage burning and 32 instances of construction sites neglecting dust control measures. To enforce GRAP-IV guidelines, authorities in Karol Bagh have deployed 36 teams, comprising 77 officers. Additionally, six water sprinklers, two anti-smog guns, and three mechanical road sweepers are operational across 21 routes to mitigate dust and pollution levels, according to an official statement.

In the Shahdara North zone, efforts are concentrated on the Vivek Vihar pollution hotspot, with the deployment of two water sprinklers, a suction machine, and garbage removal equipment. Routine inspections by the zonal deputy commissioner ensure strict adherence to pollution control norms. The Central zone has also taken steps, deploying six mechanical sweepers, six water sprinklers, and three anti-smog guns; repairs to nine roads have been executed to lessen dust pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024