Cyclone Chaos: Chennai Submerges Under Fengal's Fury

Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction in Chennai, as heavy rains inundated hospitals and homes on Saturday. Authorities were seen working tirelessly to clear the rainwater on a 'war-footing' as winds swept through, creating havoc in the region.

Despite warnings from the government, many people, particularly young adults, flocked to the beaches and the Mamallapuram world heritage site, even as high tides threatened the coast. Public transportation was disrupted, and efforts to manage the situation were visibly underway as officers worked to safeguard affected areas.

Rainwater seeped into key facilities, including hospitals, with entry points fortified by sandbags. Residential areas, too, faced severe flooding, prompting residents to take precautionary measures to protect valuables. Emergency personnel, equipped with heavy-duty pumps, worked around the clock to alleviate waterlogging. The storm evokes memories of the 2015 floods, underscoring the community's resilience in the face of disaster.

