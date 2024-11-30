Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Limnos: Farmer's Life Lost to Flash Floods

A 57-year-old livestock farmer lost his life to flash floods on the Greek island of Limnos. He was swept away by a torrent while trying to free his car from mud. The fire brigade received numerous calls for assistance as severe weather conditions gripped the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes Limnos: Farmer's Life Lost to Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A devastating incident unfolded on the Greek island of Limnos as flash floods claimed the life of a 57-year-old livestock farmer. The man, identified by local officials, was attempting to extricate his vehicle from the mud when a surge of water swept him away in the Kontias region.

The Fire Brigade, responding to the crisis, reported that they had recovered the farmer's body near his car. This tragic event is part of a series of calls they received to pump water from inundated buildings across the island.

As severe weather continues to lash Greece, the civil protection service has issued stern warnings about heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gale-force winds expected to hit Central and Northern Greece over the weekend, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024