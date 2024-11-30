Tragedy Strikes Limnos: Farmer's Life Lost to Flash Floods

A devastating incident unfolded on the Greek island of Limnos as flash floods claimed the life of a 57-year-old livestock farmer. The man, identified by local officials, was attempting to extricate his vehicle from the mud when a surge of water swept him away in the Kontias region.

The Fire Brigade, responding to the crisis, reported that they had recovered the farmer's body near his car. This tragic event is part of a series of calls they received to pump water from inundated buildings across the island.

As severe weather continues to lash Greece, the civil protection service has issued stern warnings about heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gale-force winds expected to hit Central and Northern Greece over the weekend, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

