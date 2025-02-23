Left Menu

Weather Alert: Yellow Warning Issued for Heavy Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for severe weather conditions in four districts of Himachal Pradesh. Recently, light rainfall was recorded in several areas, with Keylong experiencing the lowest temperatures. The state faces a significant rainfall deficit this winter season.

Updated: 23-02-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall, cold weather, and storms in the Himachal Pradesh districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. The warning is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, prompting residents to prepare for the adverse weather conditions.

Since Saturday evening, light rain has been recorded in isolated places, with Manali receiving 5 mm, Kasol 2 mm, and Shimla 1.8 mm. Additionally, areas such as Jubbarhatti witnessed hailstones while fog covered parts of Bilaspur.

In terms of temperatures, Keylong experienced the coldest night at minus 9 degrees Celsius, whereas Una saw the warmest daytime temperature at 26.8 degrees Celsius. Overall, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 52.5 mm of rainfall so far this winter, a significant deficit compared to the average of 163 mm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

