Arctic Blast Brings Major Snowfall Disruptions Across Great Lakes

A fierce Arctic blast hit the Great Lakes region over the weekend, causing significant travel disruptions amidst the holiday rush. Heavy snowfall blanketed towns along Lake Erie, creating hazardous conditions that prompted emergency declarations in parts of New York and Pennsylvania.

The relentless snowstorm led to road closures, particularly impacting I-90 in Pennsylvania and New York's Thruway. With nearly 2 feet of snow, authorities advised travelers to stay off roads as emergency crews worked to clear paths.

Communities rallied, accommodating stranded individuals, with hotel staff going above and beyond to provide shelter. Meanwhile, the deep freeze is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures plunging 10 to 20 degrees below average across the Northern Plains and eastern U.S.

