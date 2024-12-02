Left Menu

Storm Bora's Aftermath: Devastation on Greece's Tourist Island

Storm Bora wreaked havoc on Greece's tourist island of Rhodes, leaving homes, businesses, and roads inundated with mud and debris. Torrential rains destroyed bridges in Faliraki and Tsairi, cutting off communities and causing significant damage. Emergency services are on high alert, responding to the ongoing crisis.

Storm Bora slammed into the Greek tourist island of Rhodes, leaving homes, businesses, and roads buried in mud and debris this Monday. The torrential rains obliterated a bridge in the well-known resort town of Faliraki, opening chasms in the terrain and wreaking havoc on coastal properties, as captured by Reuters' drone footage.

In Tsairi village, a critical bridge has come crashing down, isolating its residents from essential main routes. 'The bridge is broken in two, with no readily accessible path by car or foot to the main road,' reported 31-year-old local Flora Drapanou.

Authorities have mounted a large-scale emergency response, deploying aerial units and dispatching 35 Athens-based firefighters equipped with pumping tools and two rescue vessels. Reinforcements, consisting of 40 firefighters and ten vehicles, arrived via sea from Piraeus. Additionally, the island of Limnos has declared a state of emergency after reports of a man swept away by strong currents.

