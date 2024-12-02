Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Brings Heavy Rain Warnings to Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Kerala as Cyclone Fengal weakens over Tamil Nadu. IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms in northern Kerala, with red alerts in various districts. Authorities have advised precautions and opened relief camps in the affected regions.

  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Monday for significant rainfall in Kerala due to Cyclone Fengal, which has weakened into a low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu, extending into south interior Karnataka.

This system could further develop and emerge into the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea, approaching the northern coasts of Kerala and Karnataka around December 3. Forecasts indicate light to moderate rain across most regions of Kerala, with isolated areas expecting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in northern and central Kerala. Red alerts have been declared for five districts, while orange and yellow alerts cover several others. Authorities, including Revenue Minister K Rajan, urge residents to stay vigilant and have warned against fishing during this period. Relief operations are underway with NDRF teams on standby, and some district administrations have declared holidays for educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

