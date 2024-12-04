Sea Turtles' Battle Against Increasing Cold-Stunning Events in New England

Global warming is creating perilous conditions for sea turtles in New England's plankton-rich waters, as the number of stranded reptiles has soared over the last two decades. This surge has transformed some animal hospitals into specialized wards for endangered species, dealing with maladies ranging from pneumonia to sepsis.

On Tuesday, more than 200 cold-stunned young turtles were receiving treatment, a consequence of the warming Gulf of Maine becoming a natural trap, according to Adam Kennedy, the director of rescue and rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium. The turtles enter the Gulf in warmer months, but as temperatures drop, they become trapped, unable to escape southward.

The New England Aquarium's Quincy, Massachusetts turtle hospital reports that the number of turtles rescued is expected to rise to at least 400, a significant increase from about 40 per year a decade ago. With the turtles mostly being juveniles of the critically endangered Kemp's ridley species, their strandings are fueled by climate change. Warmer seas are driving turtles north, increasing the likelihood of cold-stunning events.

