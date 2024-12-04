Left Menu

Sea Turtles' Battle Against Increasing Cold-Stunning Events in New England

Global warming has increased cold-stunning events for sea turtles in New England, causing a rise in stranded turtles, particularly the endangered Kemp's ridley species. The New England Aquarium's turtle hospital is treating over 200 turtles, reflecting the impact of climate change on their migratory patterns and survival challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quincy | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:10 IST
Sea Turtles' Battle Against Increasing Cold-Stunning Events in New England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Global warming is creating perilous conditions for sea turtles in New England's plankton-rich waters, as the number of stranded reptiles has soared over the last two decades. This surge has transformed some animal hospitals into specialized wards for endangered species, dealing with maladies ranging from pneumonia to sepsis.

On Tuesday, more than 200 cold-stunned young turtles were receiving treatment, a consequence of the warming Gulf of Maine becoming a natural trap, according to Adam Kennedy, the director of rescue and rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium. The turtles enter the Gulf in warmer months, but as temperatures drop, they become trapped, unable to escape southward.

The New England Aquarium's Quincy, Massachusetts turtle hospital reports that the number of turtles rescued is expected to rise to at least 400, a significant increase from about 40 per year a decade ago. With the turtles mostly being juveniles of the critically endangered Kemp's ridley species, their strandings are fueled by climate change. Warmer seas are driving turtles north, increasing the likelihood of cold-stunning events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024