Battling the Smog: Tackling Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

A key discussion unfolded in Parliament as the Union environment ministry pinpointed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as a significant cause of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

Addressing the Parliamentary Standing Committee, Environment Secretary Leena Nandan advocated for alternative uses of paddy residue to help alleviate this environmental concern.

In addition to agricultural solutions, the ministry aims to tackle vehicular and construction emissions while promoting greenery as a long-term strategy to enhance air quality.

