Battling the Smog: Tackling Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Union environment ministry highlights stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as a chief contributor to Delhi-NCR's air pollution. Efforts are underway to encourage the use of paddy residue for animal feed and industrial purposes. MPs discussed reducing pollution through greenery and curbing vehicular emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:01 IST
A key discussion unfolded in Parliament as the Union environment ministry pinpointed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as a significant cause of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

Addressing the Parliamentary Standing Committee, Environment Secretary Leena Nandan advocated for alternative uses of paddy residue to help alleviate this environmental concern.

In addition to agricultural solutions, the ministry aims to tackle vehicular and construction emissions while promoting greenery as a long-term strategy to enhance air quality.

