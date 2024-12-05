NZ to Explore Public-Private Partnerships for Tree Planting on Crown Land

The New Zealand Government has announced plans to pursue public-private partnerships (PPPs) aimed at planting native and exotic trees on Crown land. The initiative is expected to bolster the nation’s climate change efforts, enhance biodiversity, support local economies, and create jobs while aligning with the country’s Net Zero by 2050 climate targets.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts emphasized that nature-based solutions are central to New Zealand’s climate strategy. “This approach harnesses our natural assets to achieve significant progress in both climate action and economic growth,” Watts said. Tree planting on Crown-owned land is projected to reduce net emissions cost-effectively while delivering co-benefits such as job creation and community development.

Economic and Forestry Benefits

Forestry Minister Todd McClay highlighted the role of forestry in New Zealand's economic future, noting its potential to create jobs, boost wood supply for domestic and export markets, and drive regional economic growth.

“This policy strikes a balance by encouraging the planting of both native and production forests, using underutilized Crown assets without compromising productive farmland or high-value conservation areas,” McClay said.

Biodiversity and Environmental Resilience

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka underscored the environmental benefits of the initiative. Native forests, he said, not only contribute to carbon sequestration but also improve biodiversity and strengthen resilience against natural disasters such as floods and droughts.

“We also aim to collaborate with Iwi partners to ensure Treaty of Waitangi commitments are honored, particularly where Crown land is involved in settlements or potential future redress,” Potaka added.

Optimizing Crown Land for Public Benefit

Land Information Minister Chris Penk explained that the program focuses on utilizing Crown land that is currently underutilized while safeguarding National Parks, high-value farmland, and conservation areas.

“This initiative ensures that Crown land is leveraged responsibly, contributing to climate goals, generating economic returns, and supporting conservation and environmental efforts,” Penk said.

Call for Collaboration and Next Steps

To advance the initiative, the Government plans to issue a Request for Information (RFI) on 18 December through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website. The RFI will outline conditions for partnerships, gather input from potential partners, and help identify suitable land for the program.

Additional Context

The program reflects global trends of integrating nature-based solutions into climate strategies, aligning with New Zealand’s international commitments under the Paris Agreement. It also provides an avenue to foster partnerships with Iwi and private entities, combining resources to maximize the social, environmental, and economic returns from the initiative.

Moreover, the balance between planting native and production forests is expected to enhance water quality, reduce soil erosion, and support ecological restoration while contributing to the country's sustainable development goals.

For more information on the initiative and participation guidelines, visit the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website at www.mpi.govt.nz.