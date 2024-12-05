Left Menu

Rising Stars: New European Satellite Venture and Ice Age Diet Discoveries

European firms Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are planning a new joint space venture to compete with Starlink. Concurrently, researchers analyze the diet of Ice Age humans in North America, revealing mammoths as dietary staples. Additionally, a Yakutia asteroid incident and an ESA mission launch are reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leading European aerospace companies Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are reportedly discussing plans for a new satellite venture, "Project Bromo," aimed at challenging Elon Musk's Starlink dominance. The proposed company seeks to create a European satellite leader inspired by missile maker MBDA.

Meanwhile, scientific discoveries have unveiled that mammoths were a crucial part of the diet for North American Ice Age inhabitants. Through chemical analysis of archaeological remains in Montana, researchers found evidence of these prehistoric dietary habits, offering insights into the lives of early humans.

In other news, an asteroid brightly illuminated the skies over Yakutia, Russia, catching the attention of residents and officials. Although the celestial event prompted alerts from local authorities, no damage was reported. Additionally, the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission successfully launched aboard an Indian rocket, advancing research into space weather phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

