Stuck in Space: The Extended Mission of Wilmore and Williams

Known internationally as the 'stuck astronauts,' Butch Wilmore and Indian-origin Sunita 'Suni' Williams have now marked six months in space, facing an extended mission of two more months.

The duo embarked on their journey into orbit on June 5, initially intended as a week-long test flight aboard Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule. What was supposed to be a routine mission encountered significant technical challenges, including thruster failures and helium leaks, leading NASA to determine the capsule unsafe for a return voyage. As a result, their mission will not conclude until February 2024.

Despite NASA's reluctance to label them as stranded, both retired Navy captains have embraced their circumstances, continuing to contribute to the station's operations and displaying an impressive spirit of adaptability. NASA has praised their resilience, with Williams, now station commander, humorously dismissing rumors about her weight loss and stressing her commitment to fitness while in orbit.

