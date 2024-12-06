Inferno in Greater Kailash: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

In a dramatic turn of events, a fire broke out at Hamara Hotel located in Greater Kailash, South Delhi, on Friday morning. Alert officials of the Delhi Fire Services quickly swung into action.

Receiving the distress call at 9:30 am, they immediately dispatched four fire tenders to the scene. Their swift response played a crucial role in containing the situation before it could escalate.

Thanks to their efforts, the blaze was controlled with no loss of life or injuries reported, providing a stark reminder of the importance of rapid emergency services response.

(With inputs from agencies.)