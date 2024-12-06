IAEA Lauds Ghana’s Commitment to Nuclear and Radiation Safety During Landmark IRRS Mission

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Ghana’s dedication to enhancing nuclear and radiation safety as the country moves forward with plans to establish its nuclear power program. A comprehensive review, conducted by an IAEA Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, emphasized the importance of maintaining the Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s (NRA) independence to ensure safety-related decisions remain robust and impartial.

The ten-day IRRS mission, from November 25 to December 4, 2024, marked Ghana’s first such review. The initiative evaluated the country’s legal and regulatory frameworks for nuclear, radiation, radioactive waste, and transport safety, along with the interface between safety and nuclear security.

The IRRS team, comprising 14 international experts from 13 countries and three IAEA staff members, conducted site visits to various facilities, including the GHARR-1 Research Reactor, the Radioactive Waste Management Centre, and a hospital utilizing radiation technologies. The team observed inspections and engaged with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) and the Ministry of Energy.

“The efforts and constructive engagement of NRA staff enabled the IRRS team to comprehensively assess Ghana’s regulatory framework,” said Thiagan Pather, IRRS Mission Team Leader from South Africa.

Advancing Nuclear Safety in Ghana

Ghana is preparing to launch a nuclear power program with an eye on developing the necessary safety infrastructure. Currently, six 55 MW small modular reactors (SMRs) are planned. The country also uses nuclear technologies in healthcare, agriculture, and industry, further underscoring the importance of a robust safety framework.

The IRRS team recognized Ghana’s achievements, including:

Establishing the NRA as an independent regulatory authority.

Developing regulations aligned with international safety standards.

Committing to its obligations under global nuclear safety agreements.

Advocating for adequate financial and human resources to support the NRA’s expanding responsibilities.

Challenges and Recommendations

The mission highlighted areas for improvement to ensure Ghana meets the rigorous demands of a nuclear power program. Key recommendations include:

Policy Development: Establishing national policies for safety and radioactive waste management. Legislative Consistency: Ensuring laws align with IAEA Safety Standards. Regulatory Frameworks: Expediting the development of the NRA’s management systems and enforcement processes. Emergency Preparedness: Formulating detailed emergency plans and procedures.

Aba Bentil Andam, Chairperson of the NRA Board, stated, “The mission has provided a clear understanding of the state of Ghana’s regulatory infrastructure. These insights will guide improvements to ensure the protection of people and the environment.”

Next Steps and IAEA Support

The final mission report will be shared with the Ghanaian government in three months. Ghana plans to implement the recommendations and invite the IAEA for a follow-up mission in the coming years.

“I am confident Ghana will act on these recommendations to strengthen its safety framework,” said Hildegarde Vandenhove, Director of the IAEA Division of Radiation, Transport and Waste Safety.

A Foundation for Growth

The IAEA Safety Standards, which provide a global framework for managing ionizing radiation risks, remain a cornerstone of Ghana’s safety initiatives. With international collaboration, Ghana aims to build a world-class regulatory system, supporting its ambitions for nuclear power and advancing the safe use of nuclear technologies across various sectors.

This mission reflects Ghana’s proactive approach to ensuring nuclear safety while pursuing its energy and developmental goals, setting a precedent for other nations embarking on similar journeys.