Multisite study finds increase in emergency visits linked to rise in NO2 levels in Delhi: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:22 IST
Multisite study finds increase in emergency visits linked to rise in NO2 levels in Delhi: Nadda
A multisite study conducted at five places in Delhi by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found an increase in wheezing and emergency visits associated with rise in levels of nitrogenous compounds like NO2, Union Health Minister JP Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The government has issued a health advisory on air pollution and has also taken several steps to address air pollution issues, informed Nadda, who also holds the chemicals and fertilisers portfolio.

Responding to a question, Nadda said the government of India has sanctioned 1,561 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, including 1,225 PSA plants which have been installed and commissioned under the PM CARES Fund in the country.

Additionally, 336 PSA plants have been set up by the PSUs under the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, Coal, Railways, etc., till date, Nadda said.

In 2015, 2021 and 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified emission standards for thermal power plants (TPPs) with the objective of introducing new norms for emission of SO2, NOx and Mercury from the TPPs.

The TPPs' emission norms were notified with an implementation timeline of 2017 which was further extended. Besides, several measures were taken for control of vehicular emissions, Nadda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

